State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.59 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,125 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

