State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.16 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

