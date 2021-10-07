State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $400.16 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

