State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

HPE stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

