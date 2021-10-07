State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,978,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

