State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.97 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,493 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

