State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

