State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.