State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $80.28 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

