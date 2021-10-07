State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

