State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 18,049 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Strategy Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.