State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 35,688 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 1,291,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 241,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 68.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

