State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 49,466 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.28.

FANG opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.