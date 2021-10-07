State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 8,432 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

