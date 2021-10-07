State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Datadog by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,565,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Datadog by 15.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Datadog by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 736,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 117,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock valued at $260,103,671. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -842.95 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

