State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $347,692,000 after buying an additional 210,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

