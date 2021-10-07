State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

