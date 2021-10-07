State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,941 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 104.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 542,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 513,095 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

