State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 20,448 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.86 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

