State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,711 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 186.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

