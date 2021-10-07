State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,801 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Xylem by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 200,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

