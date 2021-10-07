State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,132 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Zendesk worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,282 shares of company stock worth $14,687,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.