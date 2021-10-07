State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,544 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

