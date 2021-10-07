State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 68,821 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,821 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Athene worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

