State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 112,721 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

