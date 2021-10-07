State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,123 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $507.49 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $515.52. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

