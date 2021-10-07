State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.
State Street stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $52,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.