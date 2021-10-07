State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $52,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

