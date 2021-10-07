Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

