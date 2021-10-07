Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Up 3.6%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.68 and last traded at C$40.88. 416,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 423,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

