Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 137,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 45,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,195. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.