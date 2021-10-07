Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stem by 41.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,668. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Stem has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

