Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Acquires 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.1% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $266.31. The company had a trading volume of 240,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average of $271.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

