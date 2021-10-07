Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.9% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

