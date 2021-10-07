Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 60,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 38,608,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,347,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

