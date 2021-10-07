Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,310. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

