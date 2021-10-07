stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00093789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,876.03 or 1.00017799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.46 or 0.06485416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.