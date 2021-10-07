Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 435,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

