Stipend Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $900,847.56 and $19.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,116.07 or 1.00060617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00352733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00587018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00232074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,764,437 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

