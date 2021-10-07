Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 7th (BAS, BNTX, DPW, DUE, HEI, HFG, MCHX, MDGL, MITO, MPGPF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 7th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $230.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

was given a €73.44 ($86.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

