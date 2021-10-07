Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 7th (ISNPY, JDWPY, KROS, LFC, LGL, LOMA, LOPE, LUMO, LVMUY, MAXR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 7th:

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

