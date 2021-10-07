Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,971 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.88. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,452. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34.

