Stone House Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 10.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $142.58. 85,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

