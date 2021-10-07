Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $15.42 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,348 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,797. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

