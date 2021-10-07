Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SREDF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

