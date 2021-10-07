Storj Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $464.40 million and $42.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00224853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00103246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012249 BTC.

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 350,880,813 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

