Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 40,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,690,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 230.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,269,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 28.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.