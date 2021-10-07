Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $21,166.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00103890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.