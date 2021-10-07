Strike One Day Volume Reaches $25.21 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $61.16 or 0.00113677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $182.82 million and approximately $25.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

