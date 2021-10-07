StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $548,180.63 and approximately $39.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,768,054,011 coins and its circulating supply is 17,354,859,657 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

