Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE: SMU.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

9/27/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.75 to C$23.00.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

9/22/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

